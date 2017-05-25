Probe: US bomb set off IS-planted dev...

Probe: US bomb set off IS-planted devices in Mosul tragedy

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The United States acknowledged Thursday that bombing an Iraqi building in March set off a series of Islamic-State planted explosives, resulting in more than 100 civilian deaths and underscoring the difficulty of rooting out the extremist group's fighters from its remaining urban strongholds. The bomb dropped on a building in the city of Mosul set off explosive materials that IS militants had already been placed inside, causing the structure to collapse, the Pentagon said in describing the conclusion of a two-month investigation.

