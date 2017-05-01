Pentagon Names 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed...

Pentagon Names 3 U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iraq & Afghanistan

The Pentagon says 25-year-old U.S. soldier Weston Lee died in an explosion outside Mosul, Iraq, on Saturday-marking the third death of a U.S. soldier in the last week. On Friday, the Pentagon released the names of two Army Rangers killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday: 22-year-old Joshua Rodgers and 23-year-old Cameron Thomas.

