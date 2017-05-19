Patrol boat stops armed Iraqis enteri...

Patrol boat stops armed Iraqis entering Kuwaiti waters - agency

Two people were injured on Thursday when Kuwaiti coastguards confronted and foiled an attempt by an Iraqi vessel to enter Kuwaiti territorial waters, the state news agency KUNA reported. KUNA said that four armed men aboard the Iraqi craft had threatened the patrol boat with weapons as it tried to stop them entering.

Chicago, IL

