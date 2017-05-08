NYPD cop killed in Iraq War to be hon...

NYPD cop killed in Iraq War to be honored on D.C. memorial wall

NYPD Transit Police Officer James McNaughton will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Wall on Saturday. The name of the first NYPD cop killed in the Iraq War will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. - more than 12 years after he was killed by a sniper's bullet, officials said Tuesday.

