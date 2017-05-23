New bridge reunites Mosul as Iraqi fo...

New bridge reunites Mosul as Iraqi forces gear up for final assault

Read more: Reuters

Iraqi military engineers installed a new floating bridge across the Tigris river on Wednesday, reconnecting the two halves of Mosul to facilitate troop deployments ahead of a final assault to dislodge Islamic State. All five bridges connecting the two sides of the city bisected by the Tigris were struck by the U.S.-led coalition in order to hinder the militants' movements in the early stages of the campaign to retake Mosul last year.

