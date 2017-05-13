Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq
U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS fuel trucks, two ISIS wellheads, and an ISIS pump jack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
