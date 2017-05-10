Mayor Jim Throgmorton visits Iraq, celebrates flowers and literature
Iowa City Mayor Throgmorton traveled to Iraq on invitation from Baghdad's Mayor Thikra Alwash to celebrate books and flowers. Baghdad's International Flowers Cultural Festival and the celebration of Baghdad's status as a UNESCO City of Literature was attended by Throgmorton and UI's International Writing Program Director Christopher Merrill.
