Khorramshahr liberation - pivotal moment' in Iran-Iraq war: Navy commander
Navy Commander Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday that the liberation of the strategic port city of Khorramshahr from the occupation of Iraqi forces during Iraq's war against Iran was a "pivotal moment". "The operation ended 19 months of Iraqi occupation of Khorramshahr and was a severe blow to the enemy's military might," Sayyari said, while addressing the parliament The liberation of Khoramshahr is perceived as a turning point in the long-lasting war between the two countries which was imposed by Iraq.
