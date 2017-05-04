Islamic State attacks base where U.S....

Islamic State attacks base where U.S. advisers stationed in Iraq

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least two people were killed and six injured when multiple Islamic State suicide bombers attacked a base in northern Iraq where U.S. military advisers are stationed, security sources said on Sunday. In addition, two of the militants died when they detonated their vests at the entrance to the K1 base overnight, and three more were killed by Kurdish peshmerga forces who control the Kirkuk area where it is situated.

