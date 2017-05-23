ISIS Wants to Attack the West's Food ...

ISIS Wants to Attack the West's Food Supply,Practiced by Poisoning Prisoners in Iraq

Newsweek

ISIS Wants to Attack the West's Food Supply, Practiced by Poisoning Prisoners in Iraq Newsweek, by Jason Le Miere The Islamic State group used prisoners as "human guinea pigs," carrying out chemical weapons experiments in order to plan for attacks against the West, documents found in Mosul have revealed. The papers detailing the tests, which led to the agonizing deaths of prisoners, were discovered at Mosul University in January when it was recaptured by Iraqi special forces.

