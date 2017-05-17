ISIS creating chemical weapons cell, US official says
US intelligence believes ISIS is bringing together all of its experts on chemical weapons from Iraq and Syria into a new "chemical weapons cell," according to a US official. The cell is comprised of chemical weapons specialists from Iraq and Syria who have not previously worked together, the official added.
