IS attack on Kurdish base in Iraq kills two7 min ago

Suicide attackers from the Islamic State group killed two Kurdish peshmerga forces today in an operation against a base in northern Iraq, officers said. "Two members of the peshmerga were killed and five wounded in a suicide attack on K1 base," a major general in the peshmerga told AFP on condition of anonymity.

