Iraqis demand 'justice' after US probe into Mosul strike

Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time. Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.