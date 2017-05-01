Iraqi state gas firm official shot dead in Kirkuk city: police
Gunmen shot dead a senior official of Iraq's state-run North Gas Company on Tuesday as he was heading to his office in the northern oil city of Kirkuk, police and company sources said. Deputy NGC manager Mohammed Younis, an Iraqi Kurd, and his driver were killed instantly when assailants in a speeding car fired on their vehicle, police sources said.
