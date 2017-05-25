Iraqi Refugee Empowers Youth To Share...

Iraqi Refugee Empowers Youth To Share Their Stories With 'Narratio'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WNED

When Ahmed Badr was 8 years old, his family's home in Baghdad was bombed in the midst of the Iraq War. The family was uninjured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC