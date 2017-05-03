Iraqi painter quietly documented life under Islamic State
After the Islamic State group swept into his town nearly three years ago, Mustafa al-Taee resolved to bear witness to the militants' brutal rule by secretly painting what he had seen with his own eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC