Iraqi forces release videos countering claims of abuse

An Iraqi Interior Ministry unit accused of abusing civilian detainees while fighting the Islamic State group in Mosul has released videos it says refutes the allegations reported by Germany's Der Spiegel magazine. The spokesman for the unit said Thursday that the videos released late Wednesday - in which an Emergency Response Division officer interviews a man and a family allegedly tortured - show the allegations reported by an Iraqi photographer for the magazine are "incorrect."

