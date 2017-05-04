Iraqi Forces Pressure ISIS in West Mosul

Iraqi Forces Pressure ISIS in West Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Iraqi security forces are ratcheting up the pressure to drive the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria out of western Mosul, Iraq, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, director of Pentagon press operations, told reporters today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr '17 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC