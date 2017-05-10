Iraqi Forces Make Gains in Recapturin...

Iraqi Forces Make Gains in Recapturing Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Iraqi government soldiers have managed to regain control over a district in the western part of Mosul as government forces , backed by fighters from allied Popular Mobilization Units, are involved in multi-pronged operations to expel Daesh militants from their last urban stronghold in the country. The commander of the Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, announced on Friday that members of the Counter-Terrorism Service had liberated al-Islah al-Zarayeh al-Oula neighborhood in western Mosul , Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,992,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC