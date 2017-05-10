Iraqi Forces Make Gains in Recapturing Mosul

Iraqi government soldiers have managed to regain control over a district in the western part of Mosul as government forces , backed by fighters from allied Popular Mobilization Units, are involved in multi-pronged operations to expel Daesh militants from their last urban stronghold in the country. The commander of the Nineveh Liberation Operation, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah, announced on Friday that members of the Counter-Terrorism Service had liberated al-Islah al-Zarayeh al-Oula neighborhood in western Mosul , Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.