Iraqi forces kill 4 suicide bombers at army base in Iraq's Diyala
Iraqi soldiers on Monday killed four suicide bombers who carried out an attack on an army base in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a security source said. The suicide bombers, affiliated to the extremist Islamic State militant group, carried out an attack at about 4:00 a.m. on army's Karkoush base in east of the provincial capital city of Baquba, about 65 km northeast of Baghdad, Lt.
