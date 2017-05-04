Iraqi forces gain foothold in northwe...

Iraqi forces gain foothold in northwest Mosul after surprise new push

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday. Footage taken by a drone operated by the Iraqi 9th Armoured Division over the northwestern suburb of Musherfa and seen by Reuters, showed the militants had scant defenses there, unlike in other parts of Mosul where streets are blocked by anti-tank barriers and vehicles.

