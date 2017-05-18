Iraqi Forces Closes in on Complete Mosul Victory as ISIL Clings on to Last Three Districts
Iraqi Forces Closes in on Complete Mosul Victory as ISIL Clings on to Last Three DistrictsTEHRAN - Reports said an intensified counter-insurgency efforts by Iraqi security forces continue to achieve goals in the ongoing campaign to liberate the Northern city of Mosul as the Iraqi forces retook three more ISIL-held neighborhoods.
