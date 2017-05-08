Iraqi forces close in on Mosul with bit-by-bit push16 min ago

Iraqi forces close in on Mosul with b...

Mosul, May 9 Iraqi forces battling Islamic State terrorists on Monday pushed further into northern Mosul, the Iraqi military said. The army's 9th Armored Division and elite forces of the federal police, known as Rapid Response, freed the neighbourhood of Harmat and raised the Iraqi flag over some of its buildings after heavy clashes against IS terrorists, Xinhua quoted the Iraqi Joint Operations Command as saying.

