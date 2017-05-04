Iraqi camp families search for ways to make a living

In northern Iraq's vast desert Khazer camp, residents are opening street stalls, taking on odd jobs and trying out entirely new professions, anything to scrape out a living. KHAZER CAMP, Iraq: In northern Iraq's vast desert Khazer camp, residents are opening street stalls, taking on odd jobs and trying out entirely new professions, anything to scrape out a living.

