Iraqi al Qaeda leader reportedly kill...

Iraqi al Qaeda leader reportedly killed in drone strike in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

A "key" al Qaeda commander was among seven jihadists reportedly killed in the Apr. 29 drone strike in Pakistan's tribal agency of North Waziristan, according to press accounts from the region. The strike took place in an area that the Pakistan military claimed was cleared of jihadists more than two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Long War Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC