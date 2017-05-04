Iraq, US in Talks to Keep American Tr...

Iraq, US in Talks to Keep American Troops After IS Fight

14 hrs ago

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is reported to be in talks with the Trump administration to keep American troops in Iraq after the fight against Islamic State in the country is over. Citing U.S. and Iraqi officials, The Associated Press reports that talks are ongoing, but the agreement could conclude that, in contrast to the U.S. withdrawal in 2011, a longer-term presence of U.S. troops is needed to ensure security in Iraq.

Chicago, IL

