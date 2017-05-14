Iraq, US in talks to keep American tr...

Iraq, US in talks to keep American troop presence after Islamic State

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Donald Trump is pushing for a long-term deployment of USA forces in Iraq even after Daesh "Islamic State" jihadis are defeated, in what could amount to a "repeal" of his predecessor's decision to end the American occupation of the country in 2011. Islamic State militants attacked a base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday, killing two soldiers before US -led forces launched a wave of airstrikes to repel the assault, officials said .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,385 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC