Iraq snapshot
Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Chaos and violence continue, The Mosul Slog continues, anybody remember those 2007 benchmarks, and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Common Ills.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Just Slim
|276,627
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC