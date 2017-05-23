Iraq orders investigation into abuses...

Iraq orders investigation into abuses reported in Mosul battle

Iraq's interior minister on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations that members of the security forces had tortured, killed and abused civilians in the campaign to oust Islamic State militants from Mosul. Iraq's Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji speaks during a media conference with Iraqi Defense Minister in Najaf, Iraq May 3, 2017.

