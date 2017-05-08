Iraq Hires US Military Contractors to...

Iraq Hires US Military Contractors to Secure Baghdad-Amman Highway

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Iraqi government has signed a contract with US mercenaries to secure a road between Baghdad and the Jordanian capital of Amman. "The provincial government and the central government have contracted with [private] security police to secure the international road and control it," said Faleh Al-Issawi, vice-president of the Anbar provincial council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr '17 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC