Iraq: Dozens killed in wave of suicide car bomb attacks
More than 50 people have been killed in a string of suicide car bomb attacks in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, and the southern province of Basra, police have told Al Jazeera. At least 33 people were killed on Friday in two separate blasts at checkpoints on a highway near oilfields in Basra, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Just Slim
|276,627
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC