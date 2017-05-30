Iraq: Dozens killed in wave of suicid...

Iraq: Dozens killed in wave of suicide car bomb attacks

Read more: Al Jazeera

More than 50 people have been killed in a string of suicide car bomb attacks in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, and the southern province of Basra, police have told Al Jazeera. At least 33 people were killed on Friday in two separate blasts at checkpoints on a highway near oilfields in Basra, according to police.

