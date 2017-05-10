Iraq Captures Key Mosul Neighborhood in Fight Against Daesh
Iraqi forces captured al-Maamel on Monday and then advanced to battle the Islamic State in the Islah al-Zeraie district, where IS commander Abu Ayoub al-Shami and three of his aides were killed, Iraq's Mosul Operation Command said. The Iraqi Army's 16th Division on Tuesday was fighting the Islamic State in the neighborhoods of the Hawi al-Kanisa district, half of which are under Iraqi control, Rudaw reported.
