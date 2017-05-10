Iraq, Algeria support extension of oil production cuts

Iraq and Algeria say they support the extension of oil production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers through the end of the year to try to boost prices. In a joint press conference Thursday in Baghdad by the oil ministers of the two countries, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said "there might be new ideas to be presented" at an OPEC meeting on May 25, without providing further details.

