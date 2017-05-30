Iran Amps Up Electricity Exports to Iraq Despite Outstanding Debts
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani taking a tour of Russian-backed Bushehr nuclear power complex on September 10, 2016. Iran has stepped up electricity exports to neighboring Iraq even as the Arab country owes the Islamic Republic $800 million in outstanding debts over power purchases.
