House packed with families became death trap in Iraq's Mosul

Ali Zanoun, one of the only survivors of a U.S. strike on a building in Mosul, lies on his bed as he waits for another surgery at a hospital in Irbil, Iraq, in this photo from Saturday, April 8, 2017. Zanoun was trapped for five days under the rubble of the building after the March 17 strike, which killed more than 100 people and was the deadliest single incident in the months-long Iraqi campaign to retake the northern Iraqi city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.