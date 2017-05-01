House packed with families became death trap in Iraq's Mosul
Ali Zanoun, one of the only survivors of a U.S. strike on a building in Mosul, lies on his bed as he waits for another surgery at a hospital in Irbil, Iraq, in this photo from Saturday, April 8, 2017. Zanoun was trapped for five days under the rubble of the building after the March 17 strike, which killed more than 100 people and was the deadliest single incident in the months-long Iraqi campaign to retake the northern Iraqi city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr 7
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr 7
|Treana Trump
|46
|Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr...
|Apr 6
|CodeTalker
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC