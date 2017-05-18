'Hezbollah, Iraqi forces poised to he...

'Hezbollah, Iraqi forces poised to help Syrian Army capture Baghdad-Damascus Highway' AMN

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sic Semper Tyrannis 2005

"Over the course of ten days, hundreds of Hezbollah and Iraqi paramilitary fighters have poured into the southeastern countryside of Damascus, Elements of the Popular Mobilization Units have been inside of Syria for 15 months, with the initial forces deployed to Damascus , Aleppo, and Deir Ezzor. the government in Damascus hopes their participation will help eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State inside the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sic Semper Tyrannis 2005.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC