Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians

Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Egyptian Christians south of the capital on Friday, killing at least 24 people, state media and the health ministry said. Crucifixes and icons are seen at the heavily damaged Church of the Immaculate Conception in Qaraqosh , some 30 kilometres east of Mosul, on April 9, 2017, as Christians mark the first Palm Sunday event in the town since Iraqi forces recaptured it from Islamic State group jihadists.

