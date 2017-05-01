Group Of 36 Yazidis Rescued From IS In Iraq

Yazidis gather at the shrine of Sheikh Adi ibn Musafir to celebrate their New Year with the lighting of candles in Lalish, north of Mosul, Iraq, on April 19. The United Nations says a group of 36 Yazidis have been rescued in Iraq after three years of "slavery" under the rule of the Islamic State extremist group. UN humanitarian coordinator for Iraq Lise Grande said that since April 28, when they were rescued, the women and girls from the group had been receiving lodging, clothing, medical, and psychological aid in Duhok, a Kurdish city north of Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.