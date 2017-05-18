Game over for ISIS? Iraqi forces decl...

Game over for ISIS? Iraqi forces declare success in Mosul, downfall...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

TEHRAN, Iraq - Declaring the downfall of ISIS, Iraqi special forces said on Sunday that their mission in Mosul was now complete after forces managed to reclaim some of the last remaining western districts from the grips of terror. However, despite the mission ending, battle is still said to be ongoing in a few neighborhoods, forcing hundreds of civilians to flee their villages each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC