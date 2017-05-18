Game over for ISIS? Iraqi forces declare success in Mosul, downfall...
TEHRAN, Iraq - Declaring the downfall of ISIS, Iraqi special forces said on Sunday that their mission in Mosul was now complete after forces managed to reclaim some of the last remaining western districts from the grips of terror. However, despite the mission ending, battle is still said to be ongoing in a few neighborhoods, forcing hundreds of civilians to flee their villages each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Just Slim
|276,627
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC