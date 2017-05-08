Former US prisoner now leading Iraq's...

Former US prisoner now leading Iraq's Interior ministry

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Saturday, May. 6, 2017 photo, Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Baghdad, Iraq. Just over 10 years ago, al-Araji was being arrested for the second time by American forces in Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr '17 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC