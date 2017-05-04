Former US prisoner now leading Iraq's...

Former US prisoner now leading Iraq's Interior ministry

52 min ago

Just over 10 years ago, Qasim al-Araji was being arrested a second time by American forces in Iraq. The charges were serious: smuggling arms used to attack U.S. troops and involvement in an assassination cell at the height of sectarian violence that engulfed Iraq following the 2003 toppling of Saddam Hussein.

Chicago, IL

