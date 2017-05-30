Families will honor Pasadena soldiersa sacrifice at a Enduring Heroesa monument unveiling
The families of 11 Pasadena-area soldiers who died in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and the “War on Terror” will dedicate an eight foot statue honoring the fallen soldiers at Defenders Park this Memorial Day. The Gold Star families began working on the memorial in 2014 following the death of Pasadena resident and Green Beret Scott Studenmund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC