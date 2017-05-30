Families will honor Pasadena soldiers...

Families will honor Pasadena soldiersa sacrifice at a Enduring Heroesa monument unveiling

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The families of 11 Pasadena-area soldiers who died in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and the “War on Terror” will dedicate an eight foot statue honoring the fallen soldiers at Defenders Park this Memorial Day. The Gold Star families began working on the memorial in 2014 following the death of Pasadena resident and Green Beret Scott Studenmund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC