Emir invites Iraqi Premier to visit Qatar

Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Dr Haider Al Abadi, in Baghdad Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a written message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Dr Haider Al Abadi, inviting to visit the State of Qatar. The message was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister yesterday.

