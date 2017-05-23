Attacks Increase As ISIS Loses Territory In Iraq And Syria
Smoke billows as Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Services advance in West Mosul's Al-Najjar neighborhood on May 22, 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the area from Islamic State group fighters. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May 11
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Just Slim
|276,627
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
|Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09)
|Apr '17
|Treana Trump
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC