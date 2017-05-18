Amid Raqqa, Mosul fights, US prepares...

Amid Raqqa, Mosul fights, US prepares for IS endgame effort

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The United States is looking ahead toward a decisive battleground in its bid to destroy the Islamic State group, even as U.S.-backed local forces must still finish the fight for the extremists' two main strongholds in Iraq and Syria. The roughly 100-mile stretch of IS-controlled territory straddling the Iraq-Syria border could represent the start of an endgame for defeating an extremist group that had gobbled up large swaths of territory in the heart of the Middle East, at one point even threatening Baghdad.

Chicago, IL

