Krista Keating-Joseph, mother of late Navy SEAL Charlie Keating, wants people to remember her son as perseverant and, above all, "big-hearted". A year after his death, Navy SEAL's mother publishes children's book about Charles H. Keating IV Krista Keating-Joseph, mother of late Navy SEAL Charlie Keating, wants people to remember her son as perseverant and, above all, "big-hearted".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.