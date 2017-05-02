36 Yazidi survivors of Iraq rescued from slavery: UN spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS , May 1 -- A group of 36 Yazidi survivors of Iraq have recently been rescued from slavery, having been held in captivity by the IS for nearly three years, a UN spokesperson said Monday. The Yazidi women and girls are currently being cared for at dedicated service points set up by the United Nations Population Fund with the support of the Dutch Government, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily news briefing.

