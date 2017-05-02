36 Yazidi survivors of Iraq rescued f...

36 Yazidi survivors of Iraq rescued from slavery: UN spokesperson

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

UNITED NATIONS , May 1 -- A group of 36 Yazidi survivors of Iraq have recently been rescued from slavery, having been held in captivity by the IS for nearly three years, a UN spokesperson said Monday. The Yazidi women and girls are currently being cared for at dedicated service points set up by the United Nations Population Fund with the support of the Dutch Government, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily news briefing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr 7 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr 7 Treana Trump 46
News Official: Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner tr... Apr 6 CodeTalker 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC