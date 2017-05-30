35 killed in Islamic State attacks in...

35 killed in Islamic State attacks in Iraq

Suicide bombings at checkpoints in Baghdad and south Iraq claimed by the so-called Islamic State militant group have killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens more, officials said this morning. The bombings, which happened night, came as Iraqi forces battle IS in Mosul in a massive operation launched more than seven months ago to retake the country's second city from the jihadists.

