18 Killed In Twin Suicide Car Attacks In South Of Iraq's Baghdad
Up to 18 people were killed and some 20 others wounded in two suicide car bombs targeting the Iraqi police in south of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, China's Xinhua news agency reported an Interior Ministry source as saying. The attacks occurred late on Friday night when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a police checkpoint and detonated it in the Shiite neighbourhood of Abu Dsheer, in southern Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
