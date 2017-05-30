18 Killed In Twin Suicide Car Attacks...

18 Killed In Twin Suicide Car Attacks In South Of Iraq's Baghdad

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Up to 18 people were killed and some 20 others wounded in two suicide car bombs targeting the Iraqi police in south of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, China's Xinhua news agency reported an Interior Ministry source as saying. The attacks occurred late on Friday night when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a police checkpoint and detonated it in the Shiite neighbourhood of Abu Dsheer, in southern Baghdad, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr '17 Just Slim 276,627
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC