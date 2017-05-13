13 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq1 hour ago
Baghdad, May 14 At least 13 Islamic State militants were killed in airstrikes by Iraqi jets targeting a meeting of the IS leaders and other IS posts in Iraq's western province of Anbar, said the Iraqi military on Saturday. According to intelligence reports, the jet fighters conducted the airstrikes on Friday on an IS hideout where some IS leaders believed they were holding a meeting in the town of al-Qaim near the border with Syria, said Iraq's Joint Operations Command in a statement, Xinhua reported.
